Full undercard for Briedis vs. Mann IBF cruiserweight title fight

We get a card loaded with bigger boxers on Saturday afternoon out of Riga, Latvia. The card is topped by Mairis Briedis putting his IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles on the line against Artur Mann. The card includes three heavyweight fights, and aside from a welterweight bout is all middleweights and above.

Briedis is a Riga native, and this marks his first bout in front of his home fans since before the pandemic. The 27-1 Briedis last fought in September 2020 when he won a majority decision over Yuniel Dorticos to win the World Boxing Super Series that featured some of the top fighters in the cruiserweight division. He defeated Noel Gevor, Krzysztof Głowacki, and Dorticos across three fights in two years to win the WBO, UBF and The Ring titles.

The main card includes local and Eastern European fighters on the card. The co-feature will see Latvian-born middleweight Jevgenijs Aleksejevs put his 12-0 record on the line against 7-1-1 Maxi Macchion. The three heavyweight fights on the card include 6-0 Ukrainian Dmytro Bezus fighting Dusan Veletic, 3-0 Ukraining Bohdan Myronets fighting David Spilmont, and 5-2-2 Latvian Milans Volkovs fighting Laszlo Ivanyi.

The card is taking place at Riga Arena in Latvia. The main card is scheduled to get started at 2 p.m. ET while the main event ring walks will begin at approximately 5 p.m. It is not yet clear if this card will be available to watch in the United States.

Full Card for Briedis vs. Mann