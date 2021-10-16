What time will Garcia vs. Martin fight start on October 16th

We get an intriguing card of lighter weights this weekend with a Saturday card Fresno in Fresno topped by a welterweight return and a junior flyweight title bout. Welterweight Mikey Garcia makes his return after a year-and-a-half layoff to fight Sandor Martin. The co-feature bout will see Elwin Soto put his junior flyweight title on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez.

The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card will get going at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main event should get going in the 10 p.m. hour. This will of course depend on how long the main card fights last.

Garcia has won titles at four different divisions from featherweight to junior welterweight. He moved up to welterweight in March 2019 and lost a 12-round unanimous decision to Errol Spencer, Jr. in his bid for a fifth division title. He had an 11-month layoff before beating Jessie Vargas via unanimous decision. He is now back after a nearly 20-month layoff as he looks to get on track at this higher weight class.

Full Card for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin