Full undercard for Garcia vs. Martin weightclass fight

Fresno plays host this weekend to the return of Mikey Garcia after a lengthy absence. The former four-division champ is trying to find his way at welterweight and will meet Sandor Martin in the main event of a bout that will air on DAZN. Garcia has not fought since beating Jessie Vargas via unanimous decision in February 2020. Prior to that he lost a unanimous decision to Errol Spence Jr. in his bid for the IBF welterweight title.

The main card for the Garcia-Martin bout will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ring walks are expected to get started for the main event in the 10 p.m. hour, per DAZN, depending on how long the undercard goes.

The undercard actually could feature the more attractive bout. Prior to the main event, the card is topped by a co-feature that will see Elwin Soto put his WBO junior flyweight title on the line against Jonathan González. This will be Soto’s fourth defense of a title he won when he knocked out Ángel Acosta in the 12th round of their June 2019 bout. He has two decision and a TKO in his three successful defenses. González moved down to junior flyweight after losing his WBO flyweight title to Kosei Tanaka in August 2019.

Full Card for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin