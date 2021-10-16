What time will Ananyan vs. Gonzalez fight start on October 16th

It’s time for another weekend of Triller on FITE.tv. On Saturday, we get The TrillerVerz III Weekend. The event will feature a five-fight boxing card starting at 6 p.m. and then a musical performance by what is described at Seat Geek as “Super Cat, Wyclef Jean & Friends.”

The fight card is fairly mediocre, so you’re probably more likely to be tuning in for what could be a fun musical performance. The card is topped by Petros Ananyan and Daniel Gonzalez squaring off for the vacant WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight title. Arguably the highlight of the rest of card is Long Island native Cletus Seldin putting his WBA-NABA junior welterweight title on the line. That might put a few butts in seats if you’re looking for something of note.

The main card gets going at 6 p.m. ET and the musical act goes on at 9 p.m. with a short intermission. You can watch both the fight and the musical performance through TrillerPass.

Full Card for Petros Ananyan vs. Daniel Gonzalez