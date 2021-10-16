What time will Fury vs. Hammer fight start on October 16th

Hughie Fury and Christian Hammer top a card at Newcastle Arena in Tyne, North East England on Saturday. They’ll be fighting a heavyweight bout over ten rounds, in a matchup of two fighters who have lost to Alexander Povetkin in a title bout. The main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get going in the 5 p.m. hour. The card will air on Sky Sports Arena in the UK, but there is not an international broadcaster for American fight fans.

If the Fury names sound familiar, it’s because Hughie is the cousin of Tyson and Tommy Fury. Hughie is 25-3 in his career, with his three losses coming to Joseph Parker in 2017 for the WBO title, Kubrat Pulev in a 2018 non-title bout, and Povetkin in a 2019 bout for the WBA International title. He’s established himself as a capable boxer who is unlikely to ever be a top-tier fighter.

Hammer is 26-7 and would appear to be a step below Fury. He has split his last four fights, losing to Tony Yoka and Luis Ortiz by unanimous decisions. Aside from his loss to Povetkin, the biggest fight of his career was fittingly against Tyson Fury in 2015. Hammer retired after the eighth round in a big for the WBO International title.

Full Card for Hughie Fury vs. Christian Hammer