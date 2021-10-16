What time will Briedis vs. Mann fight start on October 16th

The cruiserweight division gets a bit of a spotlight Saturday afternoon in Riga, Latvia as Mairis Briedis puts his IBF and The Ring cruiserweight title on the line against Artur Mann. There does not yet appear to be a TV or live stream partner yet, so it is unclear if this fight will be available to US-based fight fans.

The card is taking place at Riga Arena in Latvia. The main card is scheduled to get started at 2 p.m. ET while the main event ring walks will begin at approximately 5 p.m.

Briedis holds the two cruiserweight titles coming out of the World Boxing Super Series for the division. He defeated Noel Gevor in the quarterfinal, then Krzysztof Głowacki in the semifinals for the WBO title on a controversial TKO in which Briedis appeared to intentionally elbow Glowacki. Briedis was stripped of the WBO title when he refused a rematch with Glowacki before fighting in the finals. He subsequently beat Yuniel Dorticos in the finals to claim the IBF and The Ring titles.

Mann is 17-1 and his last fight was a knockout win over Rad Rashid in June 2020. Mann is a sizable underdog in this fight. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Mann at +1200 to win while Briedis is -3000.

Full Card for Briedis vs. Mann