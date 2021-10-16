 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Garcia vs. Martin via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, October 16th as Mikey Garcia battles Sandor Martin and you get all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo
Mikey Garcia punches Jessie Vargas in the 12th round of their WBC Welterweight Diamond Championship bout at The Ford Center at The Star on February 29, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Mikey Garcia makes his return to the ring after a 20-month layoff when he meets Sandor Martin on Saturday evening. This is Garcia’s third bout in the welterweight division, where he is 1-1 since moving up from junior welterweight. This is Martin’s first bout in the division after two successful defenses of a European junior welterweight title.

Garcia and Martin top a main event that includes a junior flyweight title bout as the co-feature. Elwin Soto is putting his WBO title on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez. Soto and Gonzalez should hit the ring around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. ET, while Garcia and Martin will make their ring walks in the 10 p.m. hour.

The card gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET and you’ll need a DAZN subscription to watch. You can subscribe on a monthly basis for $19.99, or you can purchase an annual subscription to DAZN for $99.99. Once you have a subscription, you can watch the fight on approved DAZN apps using your iPhone or Android mobile devices. DAZN is also available on Apple TV devices, fireTV sticks, Roku players and a number of smart TVs.

Full Card for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin

  • Main event: Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin, welterweights
  • Title fight: Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Soto’s WBO junior flyweight title
  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos, 12 rounds, junior flyweights
  • Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez, 10 rounds, lightweights
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu, 8 rounds, super middleweights
  • Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne, 8 rounds, middleweights
  • Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 4 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos, 4 rounds, lightweights
  • Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel, lightweight

