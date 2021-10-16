How to watch Garcia vs. Martin via live online stream

Mikey Garcia makes his return to the ring after a 20-month layoff when he meets Sandor Martin on Saturday evening. This is Garcia’s third bout in the welterweight division, where he is 1-1 since moving up from junior welterweight. This is Martin’s first bout in the division after two successful defenses of a European junior welterweight title.
Garcia and Martin top a main event that includes a junior flyweight title bout as the co-feature. Elwin Soto is putting his WBO title on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez. Soto and Gonzalez should hit the ring around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. ET, while Garcia and Martin will make their ring walks in the 10 p.m. hour.
The card gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET and you’ll need a DAZN subscription to watch. You can subscribe on a monthly basis for $19.99, or you can purchase an annual subscription to DAZN for $99.99. Once you have a subscription, you can watch the fight on approved DAZN apps using your iPhone or Android mobile devices. DAZN is also available on Apple TV devices, fireTV sticks, Roku players and a number of smart TVs.
Full Card for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin
- Main event: Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin, welterweights
- Title fight: Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Soto’s WBO junior flyweight title
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos, 12 rounds, junior flyweights
- Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez, 10 rounds, lightweights
- Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu, 8 rounds, super middleweights
- Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
- Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 4 rounds, light heavyweights
- Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos, 4 rounds, lightweights
- Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel, lightweight