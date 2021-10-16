How to watch Garcia vs. Martin via live online stream

Mikey Garcia makes his return to the ring after a 20-month layoff when he meets Sandor Martin on Saturday evening. This is Garcia’s third bout in the welterweight division, where he is 1-1 since moving up from junior welterweight. This is Martin’s first bout in the division after two successful defenses of a European junior welterweight title.

Garcia and Martin top a main event that includes a junior flyweight title bout as the co-feature. Elwin Soto is putting his WBO title on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez. Soto and Gonzalez should hit the ring around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. ET, while Garcia and Martin will make their ring walks in the 10 p.m. hour.

The card gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET and you’ll need a DAZN subscription to watch. You can subscribe on a monthly basis for $19.99, or you can purchase an annual subscription to DAZN for $99.99. Once you have a subscription, you can watch the fight on approved DAZN apps using your iPhone or Android mobile devices. DAZN is also available on Apple TV devices, fireTV sticks, Roku players and a number of smart TVs.

Full Card for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin