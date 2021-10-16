How to watch Fury vs. Hammer via live online stream

We get a couple of intriguing fights on Saturday afternoon at Newcastle Arena in the United Kingdom, but unfortunately it might not be a card we can view in the United States.

Hughie Fury, cousin of heavyweight champion Tyson, is fighting Christian Hammer in a 10-round heavyweight bout. Both fighters have proven they can last in the ring, but are never going to be anywhere near elite fighters. They share a common loss to Alexander Povetkin, and Hammer also has a loss to Tyson Fury back in 2015.

While that bout will draw the headlines, the best fight on the card could be the co-feature event. Savannah Marshall will put her WBO women’s middleweight title and undefeated record on the line against Lolita Muzeya. Marshall is 10-0 while Muzeya is 16-0. Claressa Shields is the top middleweight in the women’s division — to go along with her title as the pound-for-pound champ — and the winner of this bout would move a step closer to getting a shot at the GWOAT.

This card will air on Sky Sports Arena in the United Kingdom, but currently does not have an international broadcast partner. If you have access to Sky Sports Arena, you can view a live stream here. If you are in the US and looking to check out this card, the next best legal option for the time-being is to listen to audio of the bouts at talkSPORT. If we find a legal live stream of the bout in the US, we’ll add in a link.

Full Card for Hughie Fury vs. Christian Hammer