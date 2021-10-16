 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Ananyan vs. Gonzalez via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, October 16th as Petros Ananyan battles Daniel Gonzalez and you get all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo

Petros Ananyan during the weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

FITE.tv is back with a Triller card on Saturday. Petros Ananyan and Daniel Gonzalez square off in the main event for the vacant WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight title. This previously was a non-title fight, but someone convinced the WBA to take some sanctioning fees and add a secondary belt to the bout.

The card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and will run until 9 p.m. It will be followed by a 9 p.m. show featuring “Super Cat, Wyclef Jean & Friends.” To watch all the festivities, you’ll need access to TrillerPass. There are a couple of options for this particular card. There’s the TrillerVerzPass, which is available for $2.99/month or $29.99/year, and there’s the broader TrillerPass, which includes more content and is available for $29.99/month or for an annual fee of $299.99.

I suspect more people will be watching this for Super Cat, Wyclef Jean & Friends, but if we can get a couple good fights out of it, maybe the crossover creates some new fight fans.

Full Card for Petros Ananyan vs. Daniel Gonzalez

  • Main event: Petros Ananyan vs. Daniel Gonzalez, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight title
  • Cletus Seldin vs. William Silva, 10 rounds, for Seldin’s WBA-NABA junior welterweight title
  • Jose Roman vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, welterweights
  • Will Madera vs. Jamshidbek Najmitdinov, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Frederic Julan vs. Brian Holstein, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

