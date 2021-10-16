How to watch Ananyan vs. Gonzalez via live online stream

FITE.tv is back with a Triller card on Saturday. Petros Ananyan and Daniel Gonzalez square off in the main event for the vacant WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight title. This previously was a non-title fight, but someone convinced the WBA to take some sanctioning fees and add a secondary belt to the bout.

The card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and will run until 9 p.m. It will be followed by a 9 p.m. show featuring “Super Cat, Wyclef Jean & Friends.” To watch all the festivities, you’ll need access to TrillerPass. There are a couple of options for this particular card. There’s the TrillerVerzPass, which is available for $2.99/month or $29.99/year, and there’s the broader TrillerPass, which includes more content and is available for $29.99/month or for an annual fee of $299.99.

I suspect more people will be watching this for Super Cat, Wyclef Jean & Friends, but if we can get a couple good fights out of it, maybe the crossover creates some new fight fans.

Full Card for Petros Ananyan vs. Daniel Gonzalez