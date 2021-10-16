Breaking down the weather forecast for Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR races

NASCAR is heading down to the Texas Motor Speedway to kick off the next round of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Both are entering their round of eight, with three races on top to determine the final four drivers for the November championship races.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will kick off the weekend with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, airing on NBC. Austin Cindric is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. Harrison Burton is the defending race champ.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Cup Series will run the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and will also be on NBC. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +340. Kyle Busch is the defending race champ.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple of days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, October 16th

Hi 71°, Low 45°: Mostly sunshine, no rain, wind N 6 mph

3:00 p.m. ET, Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, October 17th

Hi 73°, Low 45°: Partly sunny, no rain, wind E 6 mph

2:00 p.m. ET, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (334 laps, 501 miles)