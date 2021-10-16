Seahawks vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in primetime at 8:20 p.m. ET with both teams dealing with major injuries. The Seahawks are going to be without quarterback Russell Wilson for a while and the Steelers won’t get wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the rest of the year. This is a pivotal contest for Pittsburgh, who is hoping to string together consecutive victories.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Steelers matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Seahawks vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks +190, Steelers -235

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Steelers -5.5

The Steelers have their starting quarterback, and the Seahawks do not. Sometimes, it’s really as simple as that. Pittsburgh’s defense is turning the corner after some down weeks early and should give Geno Smith problems. Even in a road contest, the Steelers are the pick here.

Over/under: Under

Both teams have struggled to put points on the board and one team is playing with a backup quarterback far less dynamic than its starter. I expect this to be more of a defensive contest with Ben Roethlisberger making enough plays to give the Steelers a win. Take the under here, even with the line being relatively low.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris over 74.5 rush yards (-115)

Harris went for 122 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s win over the Broncos and now he gets to face the 31st-ranked rush defense in the league. The Steelers want to establish the run game and will feed the rookie in this game. Take the over on Harris’ rush yards.

