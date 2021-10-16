Cowboys vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys continue to win games after a loss in the season opener, taking a 4-1 record up to Foxboro for a clash with the New England Patriots Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots fought back against the Texans in Week 5 to grab a 25-22 win and hope to make it two in a row against Texas teams.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Patriots matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Cowboys vs. Patriots

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Patriots +150

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -3.5

There’s + odds on this spread at DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing, which is somewhat unusual for a favorite against the spread. The Cowboys are the better team on both sides of the ball and are playing much better than the Patriots. Even in a road environment, the team with the better players usually wins.

Over/under: Over

The Patriots have shown they can score points, and that’s something they’re going to have to do to keep up in this game. The Cowboys will have some trouble moving the ball against New England’s defense but Dak Prescott is locked in. This has the makings of a slow start which eventually turns into a high-scoring game.

Preferred player prop: Dak Prescott over 276.5 yards (-115)

Prescott is averaging 273.6 yards per game through the air and that mark includes a 188-yard down week against the Panthers. The quarterback is coming off a 300-yard day against the Giants and should pick up where he left off, even against the league’s fourth-best passing defense.

