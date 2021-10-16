Raiders vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through major changes in the last week, with Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach being the biggest one. Gruden’s leaked emails as part of the NFL investigation with the Washington Football Team were too damaging to overcome and the Raiders now have to move forward. They’ll get the Denver Broncos in Week 6, a team looking to bounce back after two losses. This Sunday contest will be at Mile High Stadium in Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Broncos matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Raiders vs. Broncos

Spread: Broncos -4

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Raiders +170, Broncos -200

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Raiders +4

The Broncos are the favorite by virtue of being the home team. Giving more than a field goal to Las Vegas is an advantage for bettors, seeing as the Raiders have won 4 of the last 5 against Denver. Gruden’s departure will impact the players but they’ll want to win for their old coach.

Over/under: Under

This has the makings of a true slugfest centered around the running game, though the Raiders might start airing it out as the game goes on. Both defenses are solid enough to hold the opposing offense down, making the under the play here.

Preferred player prop: Derek Carr over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140)

The Raiders are going to attempt to establish the run early but eventually Carr will start throwing this thing around. He’s probably the most affected by Gruden’s departure and will want to showcase his development in style. Two passing touchdowns is worth banking on for a player who has thrown 14 touchdowns in his career against Denver.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.