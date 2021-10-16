Cardinals vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals meet the Cleveland Browns in one of the more anticipated matchups of Week 6. The Browns are coming off a crushing defeat at the hands of the Chargers in a 47-42 shootout, while the Cardinals gutted out a 17-10 win over the 49ers. The Sunday contest will take place in Cleveland at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Browns matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Cardinals vs. Browns

Spread: Browns -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Cardinals +145, Browns -165

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Cardinals +3

The Browns might be without both running backs, while Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins both appear to be on track to play. Arizona has the superior offense, and it’s defense has been forcing turnovers at a high clip. Baker Mayfield appears to be breaking out after a big game in Week 5 but might be stifled by this defense.

Over/under: Over

Even with the Browns injuries, the over is the play here. Cleveland just dropped 42 points on the Chargers. The Cardinals had an off day but are one of the top scoring teams in the league. This one won’t get crazy like the Browns-Chargers contest, although there’ll be enough scoring for the over to hit.

Preferred player prop: TBD

coming soon

