No. 20 Florida vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 7

The LSU Tigers will host the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon as double-digit underdogs at home, which is all you need to know about how this season has gone for Ed Orgeron. Midway through the second season since winning it all in 2019, Orgeron is on the hottest seat in college football with an upcoming schedule that is as tough as it gets the rest of the way.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida: 4 overall, 4 offense, 12 defense

LSU: 58 overall, 34 offense, 78 defense

Injury update

Florida

CB Kaiir Elam - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Richard Gouraige - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Malik Davis - Questionable (undiesclosed)

LSU

WR Deion Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Eli Ricks - Out for the season (undisclosed)

DE Glen Logan - Out till late October (foot)

WR Kayshon Boutte - Out for the season (undisclosed)

DB Major Burns - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Joseph Evans - Questionable (undisclosed)

DE Ali Gaye - Out for the season (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida: 3-3 ATS

LSU: 2-4 ATS

Total

Florida: Over 2-4

LSU: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 10 defense

LSU: 8 overall, 13 offense, 4 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida -11.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Florida -475, LSU +350

Opening line: Florida -11

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

74 degrees, 15 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida -11.5

LSU is the more desperate team in this matchup coming off consecutive losses, but it’s tough to find where that motivation will come from for the Tigers, which continue to lose defensive stars for the season and have looked out of sync since Week 1. LSU allowed 330 rushing yards in a blowout loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, and it will not get any easier against Florida, which ranks No. 1 in yards per rush attempt against FBS opponents. It would be stunning to see LSU all of a sudden find a way to stop the run, so we’re going with the Gators even with this high of a number on the road.

