No. 18 Arizona State vs. Utah picks and best bets for Week 7

Saturday’s Pac-12 After Dark game is worth staying up for because the winner of the matchup between the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes has the inside track at winning the South division. These are the only two programs without a loss in the conference, and oddsmakers suggest this should be a fantastic game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arizona State: 12 overall, 23 offense, 16 defense

Utah: 25 overall, 48 offense, 17 defense

Injury update

Arizona State

WR Johnny Wilson - Questionable (hamstring)

DL D.J. Davidson - Questionable (hand)

DB Chase Lucas - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Jake Ray - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Jackson He - Out indefinitely (elbow)

Utah

OL Jaren Kump - Questionable (leg)

S Cole Bishop - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arizona State: 3-3 ATS

Utah: 1-4 ATS

Total

Arizona State: Over 2-4

Utah: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arizona State: 28 overall, 30 offense, 26 defense

Utah: 34 overall, 26 offense, 55 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -1.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Arizona State -105, Utah -115

Opening line: Arizona State -1

Opening total: 50

Weather

60 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Arizona State +1.5

The Utah passing game has seen gradual improvement since quarterback Cam Rising took over for Charlie Brewer, who is now in the transfer portal, I doubt the Utes can keep up with what Arizona State can do offensively. The Sun Devils rank No. 5 in yard per play offensively and are efficient in the running and passing game. Arizona State hasn’t let the NCAA investigation distract them from their goal for this version of the team, and the Sun Devils will keep on rolling as the current favorite to win the Pac-12.

