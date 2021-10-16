No. 2 Iowa vs. Purdue picks and best bets for Week 7

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked No. 2 in all of college football after a huge win, and they’ll look to keep things rolling when they host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Iowa does not win in the prettiest of ways offensively, but they play fantastic defense especially in creating turnovers, which is generally tough to rely on in a consistent basis.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 16 overall, 81 offense, 4 defense

Purdue: 47 overall, 63 offense, 42 defense

Injury update

Iowa

DB Riley Moss - Out indefinitely (knee)

Purdue

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Out for the season (undisclosed)

WR Mershawn Rice - Out for the season (foot)

TE Payne Durham - Probable (concussion)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa: 5-1 ATS

Purdue: 2-3 ATS

Total

Iowa: Over 2-4

Purdue: Over 0-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Iowa: 42 overall, 38 offense, 44 defense

Purdue: 56 overall, 58 offense, 51 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -11.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Iowa -490, Purdue +360

Opening line: Iowa -11

Opening total: 44

Weather

62 degrees, 15 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Purdue +11.5

Iowa will be in for a closer game than oddsmakers project simply because of what was mentioned earlier. At some point, the Hawkeyes will not dominate the turnover battle like they have to this point and what happens when they fall short of the 3.3 takeaways they average per game? When it’s not set up with fantastic field position, Iowa could have trouble moving the ball with an offense that ranks No. 114 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Purdue is led by defense and had an extra week to prepare, so I’ll take the Boilermakers to cover a double-digit spread on the road.

