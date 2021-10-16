No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky picks and best bets for Week 7

Only one SEC program will be undefeated after Week 7 as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Both teams will enter with a 6-0 record including 4-0 in conference play, but Georgia is a heavy favorite despite a low point total.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 30 overall, 41 offense, 28 defense

Georgia: 1 overall, 11 offense, 1 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

No new injuries to report

Georgia

WR Jermaine Burton - Probable (groin)

DB Ameer Speed - Questionable (ankle)

RB Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (hamstring)

WR Arian Smith - Questionable (knee)

LB Rian Davis - Questionable (quadricep)

DL Julian Rochester - Questionable (knee)

CB Jalen Kimber - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - Questionable (ankle)

QB JT Daniels - Questionable (back)

OL Jamaree Salyer - Questionable (ankle)

DB Christopher Smith - Questionable (shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 5-1 ATS

Georgia: 5-1 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 4-2

Georgia: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kentucky: 26 overall, 32 offense, 21 defense

Georgia: 3 overall, 3 offense, 2 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -21.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Georgia -2000, Kentucky +1000

Opening line: Georgia -22

Opening total: 44.5

Weather

75 degrees, 15 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 44.5

This would be a much better play if we could get the 45 point total as a key number, but I’m still taking the under on Saturday afternoon. The two defenses are the best units on the field as Georgia ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play against FBS opponents, while Kentucky is 12th in that stat. Additionally, both teams run the ball a ton as the Wildcats run on 63.6% of snaps, the 11th highest rate, and the Bulldogs rank No. 16 at 62.5%, so possessions will be limited with the clock running. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels might not be available again, but I’m not sure that matters as far as this point total is concerned.

