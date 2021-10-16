No. 4 Oklahoma vs. TCU picks and best bets for Week 7

The evening shift in the Big 12 on Saturday will bring us to Norman, where the TCU Horned Frogs will try to take down the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) ended a two-game losing streak last Saturday. by walking into Lubbock and lighting up Texas Tech for a 52-31 victory. It was certainly a relief for the Horned Frogs, who had lost to hated rivals SMU and Texas in the two weeks prior. They accomplished primarily on the ground as running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller combined for 29 carries, 328 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. Tech was able to gain 558 yards of total offense on the TCU defense but was only able to convert 7-of-19 attempts on third and fourth downs.

The entire world watched as Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) dramatically stormed back in the second half to upend Texas 55-48 in the Red River Rivalry last Saturday. The entire world also watched as true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams seemingly supplanted preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler as the starting QB, using his dual-threat abilities to turn a seemingly lost game on its head. Head coach Lincoln Riley has been extremely guarded about who will start against TCU, but the writing is on the wall that Williams is the guy. Regardless of QB, don’t sleep on running back Kennedy Brooks, who capped a 200+ yard performance last week with a walkoff touchdown run in the game’s closing seconds.

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 9th overall, 3rd offense, 45th defense

TCU: 34th overall, 14th offense, 56th defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

CB Woodi Washington Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

WR Cody Jackson Day-To-Day – Personal

DL Isaiah Coe Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

WR Brian Darby Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

DE Nathan Rawlins Kibonge Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed

DB Kendall Dennis Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed

DB Jeremiah Criddell Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

TCU

CB Noah Daniels Ques Sat – Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 2-4 ATS

TCU: 1-3-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 4-2

TCU: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense

TCU: 30th overall, 35th offense, 32nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -13.5

Total: 63

Moneyline: Oklahoma -550, TCU +400

Opening line: Oklahoma -12

Opening total: 65

Weather

44 degrees, 3 MPH winds S, clear skies

The Pick

TCU +13.5

Everyone is still buzzing about the early Game of the Year from last week and the seemingly imminent changing of the guard at QB for the Sooners. That still doesn’t patch over their inability to win games against FBS opponents this season by more than one score. OU nearly allowed Bijan Robinson to put together a Heisman tape last year and with the way TCU’s offense is trending with Zach Evans and Kendre Miller cooking, they’re in for another close one in Norman. A matchup where TCU covers.

