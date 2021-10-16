No. 4 Oklahoma vs. TCU picks and best bets for Week 7

The evening shift in the Big 12 on Saturday will bring us to Norman, where the TCU Horned Frogs will try to take down the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) ended a two-game losing streak last Saturday. by walking into Lubbock and lighting up Texas Tech for a 52-31 victory. It was certainly a relief for the Horned Frogs, who had lost to hated rivals SMU and Texas in the two weeks prior. They accomplished primarily on the ground as running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller combined for 29 carries, 328 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. Tech was able to gain 558 yards of total offense on the TCU defense but was only able to convert 7-of-19 attempts on third and fourth downs.
The entire world watched as Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) dramatically stormed back in the second half to upend Texas 55-48 in the Red River Rivalry last Saturday. The entire world also watched as true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams seemingly supplanted preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler as the starting QB, using his dual-threat abilities to turn a seemingly lost game on its head. Head coach Lincoln Riley has been extremely guarded about who will start against TCU, but the writing is on the wall that Williams is the guy. Regardless of QB, don’t sleep on running back Kennedy Brooks, who capped a 200+ yard performance last week with a walkoff touchdown run in the game’s closing seconds.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma: 9th overall, 3rd offense, 45th defense
TCU: 34th overall, 14th offense, 56th defense
Injury update
Oklahoma
CB Woodi Washington Day-To-Day – Undisclosed
WR Cody Jackson Day-To-Day – Personal
DL Isaiah Coe Day-To-Day – Undisclosed
WR Brian Darby Day-To-Day – Undisclosed
DE Nathan Rawlins Kibonge Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed
DB Kendall Dennis Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed
DB Jeremiah Criddell Day-To-Day – Undisclosed
TCU
CB Noah Daniels Ques Sat – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma: 2-4 ATS
TCU: 1-3-1 ATS
Total
Oklahoma: Over 4-2
TCU: Over 3-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense
TCU: 30th overall, 35th offense, 32nd defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma -13.5
Total: 63
Moneyline: Oklahoma -550, TCU +400
Opening line: Oklahoma -12
Opening total: 65
Weather
44 degrees, 3 MPH winds S, clear skies
The Pick
TCU +13.5
Everyone is still buzzing about the early Game of the Year from last week and the seemingly imminent changing of the guard at QB for the Sooners. That still doesn’t patch over their inability to win games against FBS opponents this season by more than one score. OU nearly allowed Bijan Robinson to put together a Heisman tape last year and with the way TCU’s offense is trending with Zach Evans and Kendre Miller cooking, they’re in for another close one in Norman. A matchup where TCU covers.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.