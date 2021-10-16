Soto vs. Gonzalez fight time: Start time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Saturday evening brings a fun card in Fresno, California on DAZN. Mikey Garcia takes on Sandor Martin in a welterweight main event, marking the former’s first fight in 20 months. It’s a notable one, but the better fight might be the co-feature on the card. Elwin Soto puts his WBO junior flyweight title on the line against Jonathan González.

The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card is starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected in the 10 p.m. hour, per DAZN. That suggests that Soto-Gonzalez should get started sometime around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Soto is 19-1 and making the fourth defense of his title. He won the title in June 2019 when he knocked out Ángel Acosta in the 12th round. His most recent defense came with a ninth-round TKO of Katsunari Takayama this past May on the undercard of Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

González is 24-3 and fighting for the third time at junior flyweight. He moved down in weight after suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Kosei Tanaka in August 2019. In his first fight at junior flyweight, he won a secondary WBO title in February 2020 with a decision win over Saul Juarez. He successfully defended that title this past May with a fourth-round TKO of Armando Torres.

Full Card