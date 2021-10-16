What time is the 2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 16th with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 200 laps, which runs 300 miles of track. Last year, Harrison Burton won the race with a time of 2:35:21. The previous two years ran 2:34:27 and 2:34:05, so we’ve had a bit of a pattern recently. It’s notable however that the previous eight races ran between 2:04:33 and 2:14:28. It’s worth noting there is a second Texas race each year and the past two years it ran 2:22:48 in June and 2:22:32 in July of 2020.

Austin Cindric is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300, followed by John H. Nemechek (+450), Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), and Justin Allgaier (+650). Allmendinger has the pole position and Cindric joins him in the front row to start Saturday’s race.