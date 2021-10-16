 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in action at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The round of eight for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series get underway, with this weekend plus two more weekends determining the find four for Championship weekend in Arizona.

The Xfinity Series is running the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 on Saturday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with a live stream available at NBC Sports Live. A.J. Allmendinger has the pole position and Austin Cindric joins him on the front row. They are followed by Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley in the second row and Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier in the third row.

Cindric is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. He’s followed by John H. Nemechek (+450), Gragson (+500), Allmendinger (+600), and Allgaier (+650).

Harrison Burton is the defending champ and is installed at +1000 to win. This is the second Xfinity Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, following the Alsco Uniforms 250 in June. Kyle Busch won the race, but will not be on the track Saturday. Justin Allgaier finished second and Austin Cindric finished third a year after winning the race.

How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race

Date: Saturday, October 16th
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup

2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16
2 Austin Cindric 22
3 Daniel Hemric 18
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Noah Gragson 9
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 Brandon Jones 19
8 Harrison Burton 20
9 Michael Annett 1
10 John Hunter Nemechek 54
11 Sam Mayer 8
12 Myatt Snider 2
13 Jeb Burton 10
14 Jeremy Clements 51
15 Josh Williams 92
16 Alex Labbe 36
17 Jade Buford 48
18 Brandon Brown 68
19 Landon Cassill 4
20 Riley Herbst 98
21 Austin Hill 61
22 Ryan Sieg 39
23 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
24 Tommy Joe Martins 44
25 Kyle Weatherman 47
26 Brett Moffitt 2
27 Tanner Berryhill 23
28 Spencer Boyd 90
29 Dylan Lupton 26
30 Ryan Vargas 06
31 Matt Mills 99
32 Kaz Grala 31
33 J.J. Yeley 17
34 Jesse Little 78
35 Mason Massey 5
36 David Starr 66
37 Joey Gase 52
38 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
39 Bayley Currey 15
40 C.J. McLaughlin 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

More From DraftKings Nation