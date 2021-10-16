How to watch the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

NASCAR is back in action at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The round of eight for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series get underway, with this weekend plus two more weekends determining the find four for Championship weekend in Arizona.

The Xfinity Series is running the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 on Saturday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with a live stream available at NBC Sports Live. A.J. Allmendinger has the pole position and Austin Cindric joins him on the front row. They are followed by Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley in the second row and Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier in the third row.

Cindric is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. He’s followed by John H. Nemechek (+450), Gragson (+500), Allmendinger (+600), and Allgaier (+650).

Harrison Burton is the defending champ and is installed at +1000 to win. This is the second Xfinity Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, following the Alsco Uniforms 250 in June. Kyle Busch won the race, but will not be on the track Saturday. Justin Allgaier finished second and Austin Cindric finished third a year after winning the race.

How to watch Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race

Date: Saturday, October 16th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup