Full starting lineup for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Xfinity race at the Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series continues its playoffs this weekend with the opening race of the round of eight. The circuit is in Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335. The green flag drops on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

A.J. Allmendinger has earned the pole position for this race and Austin Cindric will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that factored in driver and owner results in the last race and for the season. The top of the standings benefits, but it is not a straight shoot down the playoff order for the lineup. Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley are starting third and fourth, but rank rank fifth and sixth in the playoff race.

Cindric is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. John Hunter Nemechek, who is primarily a Truck Series racer, is next at +450. Noah Gragson follows at +500.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.