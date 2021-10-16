 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Xfinity race at the Texas Motor Speedway

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on October 16th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Cars hit turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series continues its playoffs this weekend with the opening race of the round of eight. The circuit is in Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335. The green flag drops on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

A.J. Allmendinger has earned the pole position for this race and Austin Cindric will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that factored in driver and owner results in the last race and for the season. The top of the standings benefits, but it is not a straight shoot down the playoff order for the lineup. Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley are starting third and fourth, but rank rank fifth and sixth in the playoff race.

Cindric is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. John Hunter Nemechek, who is primarily a Truck Series racer, is next at +450. Noah Gragson follows at +500.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16
2 Austin Cindric 22
3 Daniel Hemric 18
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Noah Gragson 9
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 Brandon Jones 19
8 Harrison Burton 20
9 Michael Annett 1
10 John Hunter Nemechek 54
11 Sam Mayer 8
12 Myatt Snider 2
13 Jeb Burton 10
14 Jeremy Clements 51
15 Josh Williams 92
16 Alex Labbe 36
17 Jade Buford 48
18 Brandon Brown 68
19 Landon Cassill 4
20 Riley Herbst 98
21 Austin Hill 61
22 Ryan Sieg 39
23 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
24 Tommy Joe Martins 44
25 Kyle Weatherman 47
26 Brett Moffitt 2
27 Tanner Berryhill 23
28 Spencer Boyd 90
29 Dylan Lupton 26
30 Ryan Vargas 06
31 Matt Mills 99
32 Kaz Grala 31
33 J.J. Yeley 17
34 Jesse Little 78
35 Mason Massey 5
36 David Starr 66
37 Joey Gase 52
38 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
39 Bayley Currey 15
40 C.J. McLaughlin 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

