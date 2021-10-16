 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 2 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s MLB broadcast of Game 2 of the ALCS featuring the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros

By Chinmay Vaidya
Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game One
J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of game one of the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Houston Astros lead the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the best-of-7 ALCS heading into Game 2 Saturday afternoon. Luis Garcia will take the mound for Houston looking to preserve home-field advantage while ace Nathan Eovaldi will deal for the Red Sox. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hope to be big factors in Game 2 after hitting key home runs to help Houston take Game 1.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored on the run line at -1.5. On the moneyline, Houston is a -145 favorite while Boston is a +125 underdog. The over/under for Game 2 is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Garcia
First pitch: 4:20 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Red Sox +125, Astros -145
TV channel: FOX, FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

