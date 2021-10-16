Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 2 via live online stream

The Houston Astros lead the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the best-of-7 ALCS heading into Game 2 Saturday afternoon. Luis Garcia will take the mound for Houston looking to preserve home-field advantage while ace Nathan Eovaldi will deal for the Red Sox. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hope to be big factors in Game 2 after hitting key home runs to help Houston take Game 1.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored on the run line at -1.5. On the moneyline, Houston is a -145 favorite while Boston is a +125 underdog. The over/under for Game 2 is set at 8.5 runs.

