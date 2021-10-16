Dodgers vs. Braves live stream: How to watch NLCS Game 1 via live online stream on TBS

The 2021 National League Championship Series will get underway from Atlanta’s Truist Park on Saturday night. First pitch between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on TBS.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers pulled out Game 5 vs. the Giants on Thursday night to advance. Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 9th to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Max Scherzer came in to close things out in the 9th inning.

The Braves beat the Brewers in the NLDS in similar fashion. Freddie Freeman belted a go-ahead solo shot to give the Braves a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 8th before closing out the series in Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are the road team, but they are a -135 favorite in Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Braves are a +115 underdog. The total runs line is installed at 8. The Dodgers are a -195 favorite to win the series while the Braves are a +165 underdog.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -135, Braves +115

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app