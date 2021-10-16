Best player prop bets to consider for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 2 in ALCS

The Houston Astros emerged victorious in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday, taking down the Boston Red Sox with a 5-4 win at Minute Maid Park to go up 1-0.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 2 this afternoon, so let’s take a look at some of them.

Nathan Eovaldi Over 3.5 strikeouts (-185)

Eovaldi has routinely mowed batters down this season and he’s kept it up even with a shorter leash in the postseason. He fanned eight batters in the Wild Card game against the Yankees before striking out eight Rays batters in five innings of his start in the ALDS. Even against the hot Houston bats, getting above 3.5 should be a breeze for Eovaldi.

Kike Hernandez Over 0.5 home runs (+425)

Hernandez has been clutch for Boston this postseason and he once again showed off his power with two homers in last night’s Game 1 loss. He’s gone long four times in the playoffs so far and against a young pitcher in Luis Garcia, there’s opportunity to make it five.

Jose Altuve Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Altuve made a huge impact for Houston last night like he always does, scoring a run to put them on the board in the first and blasting a two-run knock to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. He’ll figure out a way to reach base multiple times in this one, so this prop is a virtual lock.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.