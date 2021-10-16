What channel is Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1 on and when does it start

TBS is the place to be for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch of Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET

The Dodgers punched their ticket to their fifth NLCS in six years after surviving in a classic, five-game NLDS against the San Francisco Giants. And they will meet a familiar opponent this weekend.

The Braves upset the Brewers in four games during their NLDS and hold the home-field advantage for this series. They will be looking to deal out some payback after the Dodgers defeated them in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS.

The Dodgers are listed as the Game 1 favorite (-135) on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are at +115. The total is set at over-under eight runs (U8 -120; O8 +100).

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

