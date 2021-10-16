What channel is Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros continue the ALCS with Game 2 Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FOX and FS1.

The Astros hold a 1-0 lead after defeating the Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa had key home runs to lead Houston to victory. Even after Boston jumped out to a 3-1 lead, the Astros were able to come back. They’ll try to double their advantage in Game 2 with Luis Garcia likely on the mound.

The Red Sox managed to get 10 hits and took advantage of Houston’s error but failed to register a win in Game 1. Boston’s pitchers failed to make good pitches in key situations, giving up home runs to Altuve and Correa before providing the Astros with an insurance run after loading the bases with no outs. Let’s see if Nathan Eovaldi can give Boston more stability on the mound in Game 2.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored on the run line at -1.5. Houston is -145 on the moneyline while Boston is +125. The over/under is set at 8.5.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 2 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Ocotber 16th

Game time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app