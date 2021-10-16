How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the October 16th episode

AEW will be coming live from the James L. Center in Miami tonight for a special Saturday edition of Dynamite on TNT. This is the second straight night of shows in Miami with the company running the venue for last night’s live episode of Rampage.

Both this and next week’s Dynamite were moved from Wednesday to Saturday as a result of TNT’s coverage of the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. As for tonight’s show, three matches are on the card on top of a major announcement regarding the AEW World title picture.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Saturday, October 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will headline the show when facing new acquisition Bobby Fish in singles action. As of this writing, the two are set to wrestle in their own individual matches for Friday’s ‘Buy In’ show leading into Rampage, so we’ll see how those respective matches plays into this matchup.

We’ll also hopefully get a direction for Danielson heading into Full Gear next month. AEW President already confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face No. 1 contender Hangman Page for the title at the pay-per-view, so it seems like the Danielson-Omega program is on hiatus ... for now.

Also on the show, Malakai Black will face Daunte Martin and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros will defend their AAA titles against two mystery masked opponents selected by Andrade El Idolo.

Finally, the bracket for the AEW World title eliminator tournament will be revealed on tonight’s show. The tournament will roll out over the next few weeks, with the finals will take place at Full Gear next month. The winner will receive a future shot at the AEW world title.