How to watch T20 cricket World Cup on TV and online live stream

The ICC T20 cricket World Cup begins Sunday, October 17 in United Arab Emirates when Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the first group game. The competition runs from October 17 to November 14 and will be played in three phases.
The first phase is a group stage to determine which four teams will join the rest of the field in the next phase, which is the Super 12 stage. This stage will determine which four teams advance to the knockout round, which consists of two semifinals and one final. India is the favorite to win the tournament at +250, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but England is essentially a co-favorite at +300.
You can watch all the action live on Willow TV. If you aren’t by a television screen, you can watch online at willow.tv but will need a provider login. You can also catch all the games on ESPN+.
Here’s the full schedule for the T20 World Cup.
Group Stage
Sunday, October 17
Oman vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET
Bangladesh vs. Scotland - 10:00 a.m. ET
Monday, October 18
Ireland vs. Netherlands - 6:00 a.m. ET
Sri Lanka vs. Namibia - 10:00 a.m. ET
Tuesday, October 19
Scotland vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET
Oman vs. Bangladesh - 10:00 a.m. ET
Wednesday, October 20
Namibia vs. Netherlands - 6:00 a.m. ET
Sri Lanka vs. Ireland - 10:00 a.m. ET
Thursday, October 21
Bangladesh vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET
Oman vs. Scotland - 10:00 a.m. ET
Friday, October 22
Namibia vs. Ireland - 6:00 a.m. ET
Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands - 10:00 a.m. ET
Super 12 Stage
Saturday, October 23
Australia vs. South Africa - 6:00 a.m. ET
England vs. West Indies - 10:00 a.m. ET
Sunday, October 24
TBD vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
India vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET
Monday, October 25
Afghanistan vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET
Tuesday, October 26
South Africa vs. West Indies - 6:00 a.m. ET
Pakistan vs. New Zealand - 10:00 a.m. ET
Wednesday, October 27
England vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
TBD vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET
Thursday, October 28
Australia vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET
Friday, October 29
West Indies vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
Afghanistan vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET
Saturday, October 30
South Africa vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
West Indies vs. Australia - 10:00 a.m. ET
Sunday, October 31
Afghanistan vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
India vs. New Zealand - 10:00 a.m. ET
Monday, November 1
England vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET
Tuesday, November 2
South Africa vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
TBD vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET
Wednesday, November 3
New Zealand vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
India vs. Afghanistan - 10:00 a.m. ET
Thursday, November 4
Australia vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
TBD vs. West Indies - 10:00 a.m. ET
Friday, November 5
New Zealand vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET
India vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET
Saturday, November 6
Australia vs. West Indies - 6:00 a.m. ET
England vs. South Africa - 10:00 a.m. ET
Sunday, November 7
New Zealand vs. Afghanistan - 5:00 a.m. ET
Pakistan vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET
Monday, November 8
India vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET
Knockout Stage
Wednesday, November 10
First Semifinal - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET
Thursday, November 11
Second Semifinal - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET
Sunday, November 14
Final - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET