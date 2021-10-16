How to watch T20 cricket World Cup on TV and online live stream

The ICC T20 cricket World Cup begins Sunday, October 17 in United Arab Emirates when Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the first group game. The competition runs from October 17 to November 14 and will be played in three phases.

The first phase is a group stage to determine which four teams will join the rest of the field in the next phase, which is the Super 12 stage. This stage will determine which four teams advance to the knockout round, which consists of two semifinals and one final. India is the favorite to win the tournament at +250, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but England is essentially a co-favorite at +300.

You can watch all the action live on Willow TV. If you aren’t by a television screen, you can watch online at willow.tv but will need a provider login. You can also catch all the games on ESPN+.

Here’s the full schedule for the T20 World Cup.

Group Stage

Sunday, October 17

Oman vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET

Bangladesh vs. Scotland - 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, October 18

Ireland vs. Netherlands - 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Namibia - 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 19

Scotland vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET

Oman vs. Bangladesh - 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 20

Namibia vs. Netherlands - 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Ireland - 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 21

Bangladesh vs. Papua New Guinea - 6:00 a.m. ET

Oman vs. Scotland - 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, October 22

Namibia vs. Ireland - 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands - 10:00 a.m. ET

Super 12 Stage

Saturday, October 23

Australia vs. South Africa - 6:00 a.m. ET

England vs. West Indies - 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 24

TBD vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, October 25

Afghanistan vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 26

South Africa vs. West Indies - 6:00 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. New Zealand - 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 27

England vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 28

Australia vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, October 29

West Indies vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

Afghanistan vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 30

South Africa vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

West Indies vs. Australia - 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 31

Afghanistan vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. New Zealand - 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, November 1

England vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 2

South Africa vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. Pakistan - 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 3

New Zealand vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. Afghanistan - 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 4

Australia vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. West Indies - 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, November 5

New Zealand vs. TBD - 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. TBD - 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 6

Australia vs. West Indies - 6:00 a.m. ET

England vs. South Africa - 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 7

New Zealand vs. Afghanistan - 5:00 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, November 8

India vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET

Knockout Stage

Wednesday, November 10

First Semifinal - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 11

Second Semifinal - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 14

Final - TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 a.m. ET