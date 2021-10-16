Injury tracker for Week 7 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 7 of the 2021 college football season.

Kentucky

No new injuries to report

Georgia

DB Tykee Smith is out for the season (knee)

WR Jermaine Burton is probable (groin)

DB Ameer Speed is questionable (ankle)

RB Kenny McIntosh is questionable (hamstring)

WR Arian Smith is questionable (knee)

LB Rian Davis is questionable (quadricep)

DL Julian Rochester is questionable (knee)

CB Jalen Kimber is questionable (shoulder)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable (ankle)

QB JT Daniels is questionable (back)

OL Jamaree Salyer is questionable (ankle)

DB Christopher Smith is questionable (shoulder)

Purdue

CB Cory Trice is out for the season (knee)

RB Ja’Quez Cross is out (personal)

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is out for the season (undisclosed)

WR Mershawn Rice is out for the season (foot)

TE Payne Durham is probable (concussion)

Iowa

DB Riley Moss is out indefinitely (knee)

Cincinnati

Update 10:50 a.m. WR Jadon Thompson is out

UCF

WR Jaylon Robinson is out indefinitely (leg)

DL Kalia Davis is out for the season (knee)

WR Dionte Marks is questionable (leg)

DL Ricky Barber is questionable (undisclosed)

TCU

S Bud Clark is out for the season (undisclosed)

WR Quentin Johnson is questionable (knee)

RB Zach Evans is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Max Duggan is questionable (undisclosed)

CB Noah Daniels is questionable (undisclosed)

Oklahoma

CB Woodi Washington is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Brian Darby is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Cody Jackson is questionable (personal)

DL Isaiah Coe is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Jeremiah Criddell is questionable (undisclosed)

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

DB Kendall Dennis is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Alabama

LB Drew Sanders is out (hand)

RB Camar Wheaton is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Mississippi State

No injuries to report

Michigan State

QB Anthony Russo is questionable (lower body)

RB Elijah Collins is questionable (leg)

TE Adam Berghorst is questionable (knee)

DE Jack Camper is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Itayvion Brown is questionable (undisclosed)

Indiana

RB David Ellis is out for the season (ankle)

DL James Head Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Tiawan Mullen is questionable (leg)

QB Michael Penix Jr. is out (shoulder)

DB Reese Taylor is probable (undisclosed)

DB Raheem Layne is probable (undisclosed)

Oklahoma State

RB Dezmon Jackson is likely to play (leg)

WR Logan Carter is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jaden Bray is out

DT Jayden Jernigan is questionable

Texas

WR Jordan Whittington is out for the season (shoulder)

LB Jacoby Jones is out indefinitely (foot)

LB Ray Thornton is questionable (undisclosed)

Ole Miss

RB Jerrion Ealy is questionable (concussion)

Tennessee

RB Tiyon Evans is doubtful (ankle)

RB Jabari Small is probable (undisclosed)

RB Jaylen Wright is probable (undisclosed)

OL Kingston Harris is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jimmy Holiday is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Theo Jackson is probable (undisclosed)

OL Cooper Mays is probable (ankle)

LB Juwan Mitchell is out for the season (undisclosed)

Auburn

LB Owen Pappoe is questionable (leg)

K Ben Patton is questionable (lower body)

DE T.D. Moultry is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Elijah Canion is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Arkansas

No new injuries to report

Arizona State

WR Johnny Wilson is questionable (hamstring)

DL D.J. Davidson is questionable (hand)

DB Chase Lucas is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Jake Ray is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

RB Jackson He is out indefinitely (elbow)

Utah

OL Jaren Kump is questionable (leg)

S Cole Bishop is questionable (undisclosed)

BYU

TE Masen Wake is probable (undisclosed)

DB Keenan Ellis is questionable (neck)

OL James Empey is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Baylor Romney is questionable (head)

OL Harris LaChance is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Jaques Wilson is questionable (undisclosed)

Baylor

CB Kalon Barnes is questionable (leg)

Florida

CB Kaiir Elam is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Richard Gouraige is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Malik Davis is questionable (undisclosed)

LSU

DE Ali Gaye is out for the season (undisclosed)

WR Deion Smith is now listed out (undisclosed)

CB Eli Ricks is out for the season (undisclosed)

DE Glen Logan is out till late October (foot)

WR Kayshon Boutte is out for the season (undisclosed)

DB Major Burns is questionable (undisclosed)

DT Joseph Evans is questionable (undisclosed)

Texas A&M

WR Caleb Chapman is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Brian Williams is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Aki Ogunbiyi is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Zach Calzada is questionable (leg)

RB Isaiah Spiller is probable (tailbone)

Missouri

WR Barrett Banister is doubtful (undisclosed)

DB Mason Pack is out (undisclosed)

OL Drake Heismeyer is out (undisclosed)

WR Mookie Cooper is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Michael Cox is questionable (hamstring)

DL Darius Robinson is questionable (undisclosed)

NC State

OL C.J. Clark is questionable (undisclosed)

Boston College

No new injuries to report

Miami vs. North Carolina

Miami

QB Jake Garcia is out till mid-November (undisclosed)

QB D’Eriq King is out for the season (shoulder)

DL Jordan Miller is questionable (undisclosed)

DL Jared Harrison-Hunte is questionable (undisclosed)

CB Al Blades Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

North Carolina

LB Tyrone Hopper is questionable (upper body)

RB Caleb Hood is questionable (upper body)

DL Kristian Varner is questionable (upper body)

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh

TE Grant Carrigan is questionable (leg)

RB A.J. Davis Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Gavin Thomson is out (undisclosed)

Virginia Tech

WR Jaylen Jones is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Connor Blumrick is out indefinitely (leg)

DL Emmanuel Belmar is out indefinitely (concussion)

UCLA vs. Washington

UCLA

No new injuries to report

Washington

LB Alphonzo Tuputala is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Richard Newton is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles is questionable (shoulder)

Akron vs. Miami (OH)

Akron

QB Demarcus Irons Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Kato Nelson is questionable (undisclosed)

Miami (OH)

RB Jaylon Bester is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Brett Gabbert is questionable (undisclosed)

Arizona vs. Colorado

Arizona

QB Jordan McCloud is out for the season (leg)

QB Will Plummer is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Josh Donovan is questionable (leg)

Colorado

OL Max Wray is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Quinn Perry is questionable (leg)

Army vs. Wisconsin

Army

RB Tyson Riley is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Connor Bishop is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Christian Anderson is questionable (undisclosed)

Wisconsin

FB Quan Easterling is questionable (undisclosed)

S Tyler Mais is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Logan Bruss is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Isaac Guerendo is questionable (undisclosed)

K Jack Van Dyke is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Jack Eschenbach is out (undisclosed)

LB Jordan Turner is out (undisclosed)

CB Deron Harrell is out indefinitely (arm)

LB Aaron Witt is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Hawaii vs. Nevada

Hawaii

QB Chevan Cordeiro is probable (undisclosed)

Nevada

WR Romeo Doubs is probable (undisclosed)

Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Colorado State

WR Dante Wright is questionable (knee)

RB David Bailey is questionable (leg)

New Mexico

OL Jack Buford is questionable (illness)

QB Terry Wilson is questionable (elbow)

Rice vs. UTSA

Rice

QB Wiley Green is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Bradley Rozner is questionable (undisclosed)

WR August Pitre III is probable (undisclosed)

UTSA

RB Brenden Brady is questionable (undisclosed)

Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Rutgers

WR Aron Cruickshank is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Noah Vedral is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Bo Melton is questionable (shoulder)

Northwestern

WR JJ Jefferson is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Andrew Marty is questionable (upper body)

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Vanderbilt

RB Rocko Griffin is probable (ankle)

OL Michael Warden is out (ankle)

South Carolina

QB Zeb Noland is questionable (hand)

DB Cam Smith is questionable (head)

OL Jaylen Nichols is questionable (ankle)

WR Rico Powers is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Keveon Mullins is questionable (undisclosed)

DL Rodricus Fitten is questionable (undisclosed)

DL Rick Sandidge is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

UAB vs. Southern Miss

UAB

QB Tyler Johnston III is probable (personal)

Southern Miss

QB Trey Lowe is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Ty Keyes is questionable (lower body)

Utah State vs. UNLV

Utah State

QB Logan Bonner is questionable (knee)

DT Marcus Moore is questionable (undisclosed)

UNLV

TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. is out for the season (knee)

QB Tate Martell is questionable (foot)

QB Doug Brumfield is questionable (knee)