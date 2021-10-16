Did Bryce Young improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Mississippi State?

It would be too easy to discount Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide after an upset last week at the hands of Texas A&M. That team has been too good for too long, and it showed in Week 7’s contest against Mississippi State.

Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Crimson Tide to a resounding 49-9 win, erasing any doubt over the team’s capabilities going forward. There have been some tense moments for the new signal-caller, but this was a big performance at the perfect time.

There’s still some big games left on Alabama’s schedule. LSU looms in two weeks with the Tigers fired up after a win over Florida. Arkansas has the quarterback to give the Crimson Tide some problems. And Auburn, well, things happen to Alabama against Auburn. Young will have plenty of chances at landing a signature Heisman moment in the coming weeks.

Young entered this weekend’s play at +210 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with Mississippi’s Matt Corral for first place in the odds list. After the win over Mississippi State, the quarterback jumped to +180 to take sole possession of the top of the board.