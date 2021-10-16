Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Tennessee?

It was a wild and chaotic finish in Knoxville on Saturday night, as the Ole Miss Rebels hung on for a 31-26 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. And while the fans littered the field with debris in an awful display, Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral covered the turf in Neyland Stadium in rushing yards and efficiency to get the win.

As a passer, the Ventura, California native was 21-38 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Vols on Saturday. The INT was his first of 2021, as he now sits at 122 for 184 passing for 1728 yards.

But his 30 carries for 195 yards are what should really stick out to Heisman voters. That brings him to 450 yards rushing for the season with eight touchdowns on the ground as well. As a team, Ole Miss had 510 yards of offense, and Corral was responsible for 426 of them.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +210 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with Alabama’s Bryce Young as the favorite. He’s now the second choice behind Young at +180, but now sits at +200 overall.