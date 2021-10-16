Did Desmond Ridder improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over UCF?

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats pulverized the UCF Knights for a 56-21 beatdown victory on Saturday. Between this and last week’s 52-3 destruction of Temple, it’s clear that head coach Luke Fickell and company have gotten the message that they need to start stacking dominant victories for College Football Playoff committee next month.

Starting quarterback Desmond Ridder had himself a solid outing in the blowout win, but did he improve his Heisman chances?

The senior didn’t really have an explosive day on the stat sheet to turn heads, as most of the damage on offense can be credited to a four-touchdown performance by running back Jerome Ford. Ridder completed just 57% of his passes, going 13-23 through the air for 140 yards and one touchdown. Again, a ho-hum performance that won’t impress Heisman voters, but heroics weren’t necessary today.

Ridder entered today’s game at +1600 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook and exited the game with those same odds.