Did Kenneth Walker III improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Indiana?

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans improved to 7-0 on Saturday, edging Indiana for a hard-fought 20-15 victory in Bloomington.

Running back Kenneth Walker came from out of nowhere in the first half of the season to insert himself in the conversation. Did his performance against IU on Saturday improve his chances?

Most likely not in the eyes of Heisman voters. Walker had an inefficient afternoon, taking 23 carries for just 84 yards (3.7 ypr) as the entire Michigan State offense struggled to gain traction against the Hoosiers on Saturday. He’s still second in the nation in rushing behind Sean Tucker of Syracuse with 913 yards on the season, so he’ll be sure to gain more notoriety as he crosses the 1,000-yard threshold and potentially takes the top spot over the next few weeks.

Walker entered today’s game at +1400 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s now listed at +1500 after the final whistle.