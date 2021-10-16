Did Bijan Robinson improve his Heisman Trophy chances in loss to Oklahoma State?

Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns but the No. 25 Texas Longhorns failed to deliver what would’ve been a signature win on his resume, falling 32-24 to the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns held a 24-13 at one point in the game before giving up 19 unanswered points to the Cowboys.

Robinson’s counterpart, Cowboys RB Jaylen Warren, had a day himself with rushing yards. With Oklahoma State still undefeated, Warren’s Heisman odds are worth looking into as well. The Cowboys have navigated the schedule well, and their remaining opponents don’t look as formidable as they once might have.

Texas has a relatively light schedule to finish up the year, so Robinson is still going to be in consideration for this honor. There’s no signature moment yet for him, but the Longhorns still have an outside shot to make the Big 12 title game if things go their way. On the season, Robinson now has 930 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through seven games.

Robinson entered today’s game at +1800 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s now listed at +1500 after the final whistle.