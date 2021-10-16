Did Kenny Pickett improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Virginia Tech?

The Pittsburgh Panthers may have been an afterthought in the ACC after a surprising loss to Western Michigan but Heisman contender Kenny Pickett has his team rolling thinking about a conference title.

Pickett finished Pitt’s 28-7 win over Virginia Tech with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 38 yards and a score on the ground. The Panthers are still undefeated in conference play and have a massive game against Clemson next week which can solidify their stock further.

As for his individual performance, it wasn’t exactly a massive outing for Pickett. However, he avoided a big loss and played a clean game. The quarterback has 1,934 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns to just one interception on the season. He’s also got three rushing scores. If the Panthers go on to win the ACC, there’s no reason Pickett shouldn’t be a Heisman contender.

Pickett entered today’s game at +3000 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After the win over Virginia Tech, he’s now up to +2200.