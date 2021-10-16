Max Duggan injury: Status of TCU quarterback for game vs. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback position has been the biggest topic in college football this week, but the TCU Horned Frogs could be without starter Max Duggan for Saturday night’s matchup. Earlier this week, head coach Gary Patterson said he is questionable and did not get into any specifics on the injury.

Duggan played in all but one series in last weekend’s 52-31 road victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Matthew Downing took over for the final series late in the fourth quarter but did not throw a pass.

Duggan is in his third season as TCU’s starting quarterback, and he is completing 64.7% of his passes for 1,003 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions through five games in 2021.

Downing is a Georgia Bulldogs transfer and has completed 28-44 passes in his career for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception. In limited action, he is 3-4 for 26 yards this season.

The Horned Frogs could also be without their leading rusher Zach Evans, who is questionable with a foot injury.

The Horned Frogs are 13.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 63.5, and the game can be seen on ABC.