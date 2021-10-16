T.Y. Hilton activated from injured reserve heading into Week 6 Colts-Texans

The Indianapolis Colts could be getting one of their best offensive weapons back after activating receiver T.Y. Hilton off injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. Hilton suffered a neck injury before the season and was expected to miss the whole year initially but has apparently been cleared to get back on the field.

The Colts are coming off a brutal overtime loss to the Ravens in which they led by 16 points in the fourth quarter but have played better over the last few weeks. Carson Wentz is getting more comfortable in the offense and Hilton’s presence should benefit the quarterback substantially. The receiver may need a game to get adjusted to Indianapolis’ offense after being out for so long, so fantasy managers should be cautious before throwing Hilton into the lineup.

Hilton finished last season with 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns, which would rank as one of his more underwhelming seasons. However, a lot of his production came in the second half of the year and that could be the case once again this season.

The Colts are 10-point favorites against the Texans in Week 6 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.