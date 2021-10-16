Tiyon Evans injury: Status of Tennessee running back for game vs. Ole Miss

The Tennessee Volunteers will need all the offensive firepower they can get in Saturday night’s game against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels. Unfortunately, they could be without running back Tiyon Evans.

According to WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Evans is unlikely to play on Saturday with an ankle injury. Head coach Josh Heupel said his participation has increased throughout the week, so we’ll see if he’s healthy enough to go. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last weekend’s victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he was having another big game with 119 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Evans is Tennessee’s leading rusher with 486 yards with 6.7 yards per carry and six touchdowns on the ground. He also has 74 receiving yards on four catches with an additional score this season through five games as he missed the September 11th matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Heupel said he expects backup running back Jabari Small to be available. He had been injured in the Vols win over the Missouri Tigers and did not play against South Carolina. Through four games played, Small has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts.

The Volunteers are 1.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at an SEC conference game record 82.5. The game can be seen on SEC Network.