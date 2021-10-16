Noah Vedral injury: Status of Rutgers quarterback for game vs. Northwestern

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral left last weekend’s game with an injury, but he appears likely to be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Vedral went down with an injury to what he said was to his throwing arm late in last week’s 31-13 loss to the Michigan State Spartans on a strip-sack but said after the game it is nothing serious. Head coach Greg Schiano reiterated that point earlier this week by saying Vedral should be ready.

Vedral had completed 16 of 31 passes for 208 yards before leaving the game. On the season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and UCF Knights transfer is completing 63.7% of passes for 1,122 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Backup quarterback Cole Snyder filled in for Vedral to finish the game and was 5-9 for 54 yards.

Rutgers could be without their top two receiver options as Bo Melton missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, and Aron Cruickshank also had a shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s matchup.