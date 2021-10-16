Picks and predictions for CFB Week 7 afternoon slate

Week 7 of the college football season is underway and while starting off your Saturday by flipping through the early games, we’ll get you ready for the afternoon slate with some quick picks.

Both the No. 1 and No.2 teams in the AP Top 25 will be in action at 3:30 p.m. ET as the afternoon kicks into high gear.

Miami at North Carolina

Spread: North Carolina -7.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -305, Miami +240

The Pick

U65.5

Both of these teams have been arguably the biggest disappointments in the ACC so far as both entered the regular season with a considerable amount of preseason hype. Quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Josh Downs have had to carry the Tar Heel offense while freshman Tyler Van Dyke is once again getting the start for the ‘U’.

This won’t be the offensive fireworks show one would’ve expected before the season, so the under is the right call.

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa

Spread: Iowa -11.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Iowa -490, Purdue +360

The Pick

U42.5

Banging the under on Iowa is a principle at this point as they’re fully content with sitting on a lead and smothering you to death, no matter how unimpressive their offense is. The offensive magic that Jeff Brohm brought in with him to Purdue has completely evaporated, but they have a sliver of hope whenever receiver David Bell is on the field.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

Spread: Pitt -6.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Pitt -220, Virginia Tech +180

The Pick

Virginia Tech +6.5

With Clemson sputtering, there’s a legitimate opportunity for Pitt to emerge as a favorite to win the conference. It starts with...adjusts glasses...Heisman Trophy contender Kenny Pickett? The super senior is completing 72% of his passes and has thrown for 1,731 yards, 19 touchdowns, and one interception this season.

With that being said, Va. Tech has shown a capability of keeping games close even when they’re underdogs. They should be able to make this a nailbiter at home in Blacksburg.

No. 19 BYU at Baylor

Spread: Baylor -5

Total: 52

Moneyline: Baylor -225, BYU +185

The Pick

Baylor -5

The Bears bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma State in a big way last week when shutting down West Virginia for a 45-20 victory. Baylor has the 15th ranked defense in SP+ but quarterback Gerry Bohanon has been solid, evidenced by his four-touchdown performance last week. BYU is trying to bounce back from a loss to Boise State last week and may be tripped up on the road here.

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Spread: Georgia -21.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Georgia -2000, Kentucky +1000

The Pick

Georgia -21.5

The marquee game of the afternoon is newly minted No. 1 Georgia playing host to No. 11 Kentucky, who have taken down a few big-name SEC foes in Florida and LSU in recent weeks. The Dawgs are once again playing the ‘will JT Daniels start?’ game, but it once again won’t really matter much with that ridiculous defense gunning after Wildcat QB Will Levis all afternoon.