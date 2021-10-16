Christian McCaffrey placed on IR, when will he return?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network.

CMAC has been out of action since the team’s Week 3 victory at the Houston Texans. Through three games this season, he had 52 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown along with 16 receptions for 163 yards.

When is Christian McCaffrey eligible to come off IR?

McCaffrey will be out of action for three more games, which includes the Panthers’ Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He is eligible to return in the team’s Week 9 home matchup with the New England Patriots.

When is Christian McCaffrey expected to return?

As of now, the Panthers expect to have the All-Pro playmaker back in the lineup for Week 9. His stint on IR is a measure to make sure that he’s fully healthy and ready to go for the back half of the season.

Who is playing in Christian McCaffrey’s place?

Chuba Hubbard has taken over the starting role since McCaffrey got hurt. This past week against the Eagles, he rushed 24 times for 101 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards. Royce Freeman is his only real competition for snaps at this point and Hubbard seems to be the clear No. 1 guy while McCaffrey is sidelined.