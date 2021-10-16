Braves starting lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS again this year. The series begins with Game 1 on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS. Game 1 will feature Max Fried going for the Braves while the Dodgers will start with an opener in Corey Knebel again, something they did in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Here we’re going to go over the lineups for each game in the NLCS for the Braves.

Braves Game 1 lineup

Eddie Rosario, LF (L)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (L)

Ozzie Albies, 2B (S)

Austin Riley, 3B (R)

Joc Pederson, RF (L)

Adam Duvall, CF (R)

Travis d’Arnaud, C (R)

Dansby Swanson, SS (R)

Max Fried, SP (L)