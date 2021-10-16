 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves starting lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

We’ll be going over ATL’s batting order for each game in the NLCS vs. the Dodgers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Joc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS again this year. The series begins with Game 1 on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS. Game 1 will feature Max Fried going for the Braves while the Dodgers will start with an opener in Corey Knebel again, something they did in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Here we’re going to go over the lineups for each game in the NLCS for the Braves.

Braves Game 1 lineup

Eddie Rosario, LF (L)
Freddie Freeman, 1B (L)
Ozzie Albies, 2B (S)
Austin Riley, 3B (R)
Joc Pederson, RF (L)
Adam Duvall, CF (R)
Travis d’Arnaud, C (R)
Dansby Swanson, SS (R)
Max Fried, SP (L)

