Dodgers starting lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs. Braves

We’ll be going over LA’s batting order for each game in the NLCS vs. the Braves.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI double in the sixth inning during Game 5 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers snuck past the San Francisco Giants to set up another meeting with the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. The Dodgers beat the Braves in the championship series last year in seven games. So we enter Game 1 of the rematch on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS. The Dodgers will head to ATL this time instead of having home field advantage like last season.

We’ll be tracking the lineups for each game in the series.

Mookie Betts, RF (R)
Trea Turner, 2B (R)
Corey Seager, SS (L)
Justin Turner, 3B (R)
Will Smith, C (R)
Albert Pujols, 1B (R)
AJ Pollock, LF (L)
Chris Taylor, CF (R)
Corey Knebel, SP (R)

It’s a bit of a surprise with Pujols in there at 1B instead of the Dodgers opting to start Cody Bellinger and/or Matt Beaty. Pujols may not see more than an AB or two depending on how the game is going. It’s most likely so the Dodgers can get more righty bats into the lineup against the left-handed Max Fried for the Braves.

