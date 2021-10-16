LSU knocks off No. 20 Florida 49-42 in Death Valley shootout

The LSU Tigers managed to shake off a chaotic week and a second half comeback attempt to upset the No. 20 Florida Gators with a 49-24 victory in Baton Rouge on Saturday. With Florida driving late to try to tie game, Damone Clark picked off Anthony Richardson with 1:59 remaining to deliver the dagger for the home team.

Tiger running back Tyrion Davis-Price broke Leonard Fournette’s school single-game rushing record, finishing the day with 287 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU (4-3, 2-2 SEC) got the better of Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) in the first half, utilizing a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Max Johnson and a 18-yard TD by Davis-Price to go up 21-6.

The Gators weren’t going to go into the half without a fight and a Hail Mary pass from Emory Jones to Justin Shorter as time expired allowed for the visitors from Gainesville to enter the locker rooms within one score.

Continuing the ongoing QB controversy in Gainesville, the freshman backup Richardson stepped in for Jones in the second half and helped wrestle momentum into the favor of UF. He led four touchdown drives and allowed for Florida to tie LSU at 42 midway through the fourth.

That’s where Johnson showed heroics for LSU, marching them down the field and putting the team back on top when connecting with Jaray Jenkins for a one-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 remaining. That paved the way for the Clark interception to ice it.

A win here will at the very least buy head coach Ed Orgeron another week, who was firmly planted on the hot seat following a 42-21 loss to Kentucky last Saturday.