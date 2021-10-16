Mike Gundy shows off dance moves as Oklahoma State comes back to beat Texas

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys may be on the verge of a truly special season in Stillwater. After scoring 19 unanswered points against the No. 25 Texas Longhorns to turn a 24-13 deficit in the second half into a 32-24 win, the No. 12 Cowboys maintained their perfect record on the year. And that prompted some dance moves from the head coach.

There’s a better angle from the back, although Gundy’s face isn’t visible in this view.

Earlier in the season, it felt like Gundy might be on the hot seat entering a key stretch of games. The Cowboys were playing opponents close when they should’ve been blowing them out, and Gundy’s controversies in the last year didn’t exactly put the coach on a solid foundation despite enormous backing from the school. However he’s turned things around for a team that looks like it could be a College Football Playoff contender.

The Cowboys have already taken care of Baylor. They should coast through the next two games against Iowa State and Kansas. West Virginia presents a tough matchup but it’s nothing Oklahoma State can’t overcome. The money showdown remains Bedlam in the final week. At that point, that game might be a preview of the Big 12 title game for the following week. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are currently undefeated.