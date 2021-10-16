Red Sox hit pair of grand slams in first two innings in Game 2 of ALCS

The Boston Red Sox needed to bounce back after a tough 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS and boy, have they done just that.

J.D. Martinez got things going for Boston with a grand slam in the top of the first inning and the party didn’t stop there.

Rafael Devers added a second grand slam to give the Red Sox a 8-0 lead on the Astros in the second inning. The over/under, which was set at 8.5, looks like a formality at this point. The Red Sox were +125 underdogs on the moneyline, so this is a great development for Boston bettors. The Astros have plenty of firepower, but they’ve got a huge hole to climb out of in Game 2.

On the flip side, ace Nathan Eovaldi looked locked in for Boston. He gave up just one hit in the first inning and now has a big lead courtesy of big swings from Martinez and Devers.