Cam’Ron Harris down for Miami Hurricanes, won’t return vs. North Carolina

Update 5:55 p.m. Here’s some video of what happened to Harris.

doesnt look good for cam harris pic.twitter.com/ShGqIWcdIi — Derek Dohrman (@DerekDohrman) October 16, 2021

Miami Hurricanes running back Cam’Ron Harris is out for the rest of the team’s Week 7 contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels, According to The Athletic’s Manny Navarro, it could be a lot longer based on his view of the injury.

Harris entered the game with 383 yards and five touchdowns on the season, with most of that production coming over the last two contests. The Hurricanes are already without star quarterback D’Eriq King for the season and they could also one of their best offensive players of late in Harris. It’s truly turning into a nightmare for Manny Diaz in Coral Gables.

The running back finishes the game against North Carolina with six carries for 26 yards. The Hurricanes currently trail the Tar Heels 31-24 in the third quarter, although they were previously losing 28-10 in the second quarter. Expect Jaylan Knighton to finish out this game as Miami’s top running back with Harris out.