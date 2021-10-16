No. 1 Georgia handles No. 11 Kentucky in 30-13 home victory

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs did exactly what they were expected to do against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, smothering their visitors from Lexington in a 30-13 victory.

Once again, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV stepped in for an injured JT Daniels and once again, it didn’t matter as the Dawgs controlled this one from the get go.

Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) got things rolling offensively on the first play of the second quarter when Bennett hit James Cook for a 19-yard touchdown pass. After a quick three-and-out from Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC), the Bulldogs created a proverbial insurmountable lead when running back Zamir White broke off a 24-yard touchdown run to put them up 14-0.

The Wildcats showed some fight towards the end of the half when a Will Levis to Justin Rigg TD put them on the board. But all else they could muster was a late garbage time touchdown that had implications, as the UGA defense took everything away from them and continues to make a case for being the most dominant unit in the last decade.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter led the way as the Bulldogs held UK to just 3.6 yards per play and 1.9 yards per rush. The star offensively for the home team was receiver Brock Bowers, who hauled in five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia will more than likely retain their No. 1 status for another two weeks, as they are off with a bye next Saturday before heading down to Jacksonville for a showdown with hated rival Florida in two weeks.